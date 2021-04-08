Plant trees with “Reforest the Bluegrass”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – You can help plant trees in Lexington with “Reforest the Bluegrass” and this year, you can take part in two ways.

The Lexington-Fayette urban county government is hosting small, in-person plantings at different public parks and greenways over the next three Saturdays. Starting at 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 10, April 17, and April 24.

- Advertisement -

You must pre-register for in-person plantings. Organizers ask that groups are limited to 6 or fewer.

“We’re still trying to put more trees in our city for the water benefits, but also for the cooling of our city, the absorption of chemicals and pollutants that are put out there by our vehicles and just to help with all those environmental impacts that trees give us,” said Heather Wilson, Reforecast the Bluegrass Coordinator.

You can also take tree seedlings home to plant yourself, starting Friday, April 9 through April 25 at available on Fridays through Sundays at noon. The weekends of April 9-11, April 16-18, and April 23-25.

Organizers said each weekend a different species will be available.

“Goals for urban forestry is to help increase our tree canopy over the broader city and so we have the ability to do that on public lands, but we can’t do that on private lands because being a government organization,” said Wilson. “So, the ability to help give these trees to people to put on their private land is huge for us.”

Seedlings pick up locations:

Cabela’s, 1510 Conservation Way

Good Foods Co-op, 455-D Southland Dr.

J & H Lanmark, 189 Moore Dr.

John’s Run/Walk Shop – Ashland, 317 S. Ashland Ave.

John’s Run/Walk Shop – Palomar, 3735 Palomar Centre Dr., Unit 140

L’Escalade Fitness, 916 N. Broadway

Wild Birds Unlimited, 152 N. Locust Hill Dr.

Organizers ask that Fayette county residents only take up to three tree seedlings.