Online farmers market now available for delivery for Lexington area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An online farmers market is now up and running for the Lexington Area.

Market Wagon LLC announced the launch on Thursday that allows more access to local farms and artisanal food vendors all year round. This is the second market launch in the state. Home delivery orders can now be placed.

- Advertisement -

Counties available for delivery are Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties.

The company said orders arrive on Tuesday afternoons. Totes will be insulated and have ice packs.

“Market Wagon’s mission is to enable food producers to thrive in their local and regional markets,” said Dan Brunner, Market Wagon co-founder Dan Brunner.

“Providing exceptional choice and service to their nearby customers who will know exactly where their food comes from,” Brunner said. “We have attracted plenty of attention from the Lexington shoppers and food producers eager for our launch. Our online store contains everything you’d expect to find at a physical farmers market – local farm-fresh eggs, dairy, meat, produce, baked goods, and more.”

“This business is all about giving consumers more ways and easier access to buy local – and giving farmers and food producers more ways to reach them,” said Nick Carter, co-founder, and CEO of Market Wagon.

The company said there are more than 170 local products on the online farmers market.

“By bringing the same products you’d expect at a local farmers market into an online shop, we are increasing the market for local farms and artisans, and ultimately it’s those vendors that win.” Carter, born and raised on a small family farm, is passionate about the company’s mission.

There are no upfront fees or long-term subscriptions.

Food producers who would like to sell their products on the online market can sign up with the company.