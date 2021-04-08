More than ten people arrested in Paris for drug offenses

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ)- Paris Police say more than ten people were arrested Thursday for several drug charges. It was part of work from the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force (Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Cynthiana Police Department, Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department).
As part of the investigations, Paris Police say detectives bought and/or confiscated heroin, methamphetamine and prescription narcotics from suspects throughout the city and county.
The task force says if you see something suspicious and/or drug activity you should contact the Paris Police Department Tip Line (859) 987-2100, EXT-7 and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office at (859) 987-2130
Below is a list of individuals that were charged on drug related offenses:
Garland Noble
Lexington, Kentucky
TICS 1st- Fentanyl
Retia Crooks
Lexington, Kentucky
TICS 1st > 2- Meth
Charlotte Young
Paris, Bourbon County
TICS 1st- SIMULATED SUBSTANCE
Donetta Tyler
Lexington, Kentucky
TICS 1st- Fentanyl
Chad Brown
Paris, Bourbon County
TICS 2nd < 4- Cocaine
Jerry Turner
Paris, Bourbon County
TICS 1st- Fentanyl
Danny Baber
Paris, Bourbon County
TICS 1st- Meth
TICS 1st- Fentanyl
Phillip Dale
Paris, Bourbon County Ky
TICS 1st < 4- Cocaine
Jalen Jones
Paris, Bourbon County
TICS 2nd < 4- Cocaine
Holly Waters
Paris, Bourbon County
TICS 2nd < 4- Cocaine
Jose Crooks
Paris, Bourbon County
TICS 2nd > 2 Meth