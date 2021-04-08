More than ten people arrested in Paris for drug offenses

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ)- Paris Police say more than ten people were arrested Thursday for several drug charges. It was part of work from the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force (Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Cynthiana Police Department, Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department).

As part of the investigations, Paris Police say detectives bought and/or confiscated heroin, methamphetamine and prescription narcotics from suspects throughout the city and county.

The task force says if you see something suspicious and/or drug activity you should contact the Paris Police Department Tip Line (859) 987-2100, EXT-7 and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office at (859) 987-2130

Below is a list of individuals that were charged on drug related offenses:

Garland Noble

Lexington, Kentucky

TICS 1st- Fentanyl

Retia Crooks

Lexington, Kentucky

TICS 1st > 2- Meth

Charlotte Young

Paris, Bourbon County

TICS 1st- SIMULATED SUBSTANCE

Donetta Tyler

Lexington, Kentucky

TICS 1st- Fentanyl

Chad Brown

Paris, Bourbon County

TICS 2nd < 4- Cocaine

Jerry Turner

Paris, Bourbon County

TICS 1st- Fentanyl

Danny Baber

Paris, Bourbon County

TICS 1st- Meth

TICS 1st- Fentanyl

Phillip Dale

Paris, Bourbon County Ky

TICS 1st < 4- Cocaine

Jalen Jones

Paris, Bourbon County

TICS 2nd < 4- Cocaine

Holly Waters

Paris, Bourbon County

TICS 2nd < 4- Cocaine

Jose Crooks

Paris, Bourbon County

TICS 2nd > 2 Meth

 

