LFCHD receives PHAB reaccreditation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced it has successfully completed a review process to maintain national accreditation status through the Public Health Accreditation Board.

Thursday’s announcement goes a step further by demonstrating that LFCHD has the capacity to become increasingly effective at improving the health of Lexington.

In maintaining its accreditation status for another five years, LFHCD has demonstrated that it meets PHAB’s quality standards and measures and has the capacity to continue to evolve, improve and advance, thereby becoming increasingly effective at improving the health of the residents of Lexington.

LFCHD achieved national initial accreditation status through PHAB on Feb. 17 after undergoing a rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it met a set of quality standards and measures.

Compliance Officer Katrina Howard oversaw LFCHD’s submission.

The nonprofit PHAB works to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation.

PHAB’s accreditation program, which receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, sets standards against which the nation’s governmental public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance.

PHAB-accredited health departments demonstrate great leadership by placing their work for peer review, with the goal of using the feedback obtained during the process to improve the services they provide to their communities.

Often called the “backbone” of the public health system, public health departments are on the front lines of communities’ efforts to protect and promote health and prevent disease and injury.