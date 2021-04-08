KSP: Suspect shot after charging deputies with a knife and hammer

HARTFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man with multiple arrest warrants was shot in the hand by a deputy after the suspect came at deputies with a knife and hammer, according to Kentucky State Police.
The preliminary investigation shows Ohio County Sheriff’s deputies went to McCreary Court in Hartford on Thursday afternoon to serve multiple arrest warrants on 29-year old Patrick Logan Bunch, of Hartford, according to KSP.
Investigators say Bunch was armed with a knife and a hammer and did not comply with deputies orders to drop the weapons. State Police say Bunch continued moving toward the deputies and that’s when Deputy Katie Pate shot Bunch in the hand.
KSP says Bunch was treated at Ohio County Hospital and upon his release was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.
Investigators say Bunch faces the following charges:
Attempted Murder of a Police Officer
Manufacturing Methamphetamine, 1st Offense
Trafficking Methamphetamine
Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Precursor, 1st Offense
Assault 3rd, Police Officer
Possession of Methamphetamine
Resisting Arrest
Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (on foot)
Possession of Marijuana
State Police say Deputy Pate was not hurt and has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is normal protocol for most police agencies when officers are involved in the use of force (police related shootings). The sheriff deputies also report no injuries.
