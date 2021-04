JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, KSP reported it got a call from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office requesting help involving a death investigation.

KSP investigators said they arrived at the scene at Slate Branch where they located 51-year-old Terry Hall outside the home.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office pronounced Hall dead.

According to authorities, Hall’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The cause of death remains under investigation.