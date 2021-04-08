Jessamine County Officials urge community to take KY Broadband Speed Test

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jessamine County Judge and Executive David K. West would like to invite all Jessamine County residents to participate in the Kentucky Broadband Speed Test.

The data gathered in the free, one-minute test of broadband internet speed will help determine whether Jessamine County qualifies for future State and Federal grant funding to expand broadband services in the area.

By taking the one-minute internet speed test, residents will identify their upload and download speeds; that information will help also identify areas within the county where Wi-Fi and affordability are lacking.

The resulting data will help Jessamine County seek grant funding to support future broadband expansion projects.

It’s important that everyone complete the Kentucky Broadband Speed Test, whether they have internet service or not.

Those who live in unserved areas or who choose not to have internet service because they can’t afford it should access the test at an alternative location type in their address, and indicate whether internet service is available at their home address.

Increased internet capabilities can benefit the county in multiple ways. “When businesses and even startups choose a location, broadband is often a major consideration,” Judge West said. “Farming has also become more reliant on technology. For example, GPS field locations are now a requirement for some grants. And students and remote workers now need high speed internet more than ever before.”

Click here to take the one-minute broadband speed test.

For more information about the Kentucky Broadband Speed Test, visit speedtest.ky.gov. To contact the Office of the Jessamine County Judge/Executive, call 859-885-4500.