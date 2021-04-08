Holocaust survivor living in Lexington recalls Nazi Germany

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Alice Goldstein was born in southwest Germany, in the early 1930s.

During the first 8 years of her life, she says her family lived in a small village and were well known and liked in the community.

“And when the Nazi’s came it changed..It changed really fast,” Goldstein recalls.

She says that prejudice in her hometown began as social isolation.

Her dad who loved to play sports was taken off his team for being Jewish.

Alice was as young as four when she experienced that same isolation.

“Nobody would come to play with me anymore the village children were that they were not supposed to play with Jewish children and Jews were not real people,” recalls Goldstein.

Then came the economic ruin of the Jewish community in her town.

Her dad’s business was destroyed with Nazi’s keeping an eye on customers who came in.

Shortly after, her dad was taken to Dachau, one of the Nazi’s first concentration camps.

He was released after a promise to leave Germany with his family.

In 1939, Goldstein and her parents left for America.

Nearly 100 years later, she says she can’t believe similar prejudice exists in the united states with other groups, such as Asian, black and brown communities.

“We are living in a time when there is a great deal of insecurity in people and a great deal of desire to prove you’re better than other people,” says Goldstein.

Today, Goldstein speaks at schools to educate children and adults about her life in Nazi Germany, and that hate still exist today.

“A lot of what’s taught about the Holocaust puts all the emphasis about learning about the concentration camps and about all the killing methods that the Nazi’s used and I think what we need to do is teach about why it happened,” says Goldstein.