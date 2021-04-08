Gov. Beshear says 11,000 vaccine appts. available at Cardinal Stadium, update on COVID-19

Kaitlyn Shive
Photo Courtesy: Beshears Office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Cardinal Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site in Louisville has 11,000 appointments that Kentuckians can preregister for at UofLHealth.org or by calling 502-681-1453.

“As you all know, vaccinations are the absolute most important thing we can be doing right now,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are in a race against COVID-19 variants to prevent any kind of fourth surge and defeat this virus once and for all.”

The vaccination site (2800 S. Floyd St., Louisville, KY 40209), which will become the state’s largest, opens April 12. The Governor also shared a video message from UofL Health’s chief medical officer, Dr. Jason Smith.

The Governor said more than 1.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov.

Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, April 8, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 645
New deaths today: 16
New audit deaths: 0
Positivity rate: 2.81%
Total deaths: 6,214
Currently hospitalized: 377
Currently in ICU: 102
Currently on ventilator: 53

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Clark and Warren. Each county reported at least 19 new cases.

