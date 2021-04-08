‘Golden Alert’ issued for missing teen from Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ‘Golden Alert’ was issued Thursday by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office for a missing teenager with ADHD and other disorders, according to deputies.
Investigators say Veronica Russell was last seen just before 5:00 a.m. on April 8, 2021, on Sweet Briar Road in Corbin.
She is described as 5’10” and 180 pounds with a slender build.
Deputies say she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket and a tan head wrap.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office at 606-549-6017.