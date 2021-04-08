Bridge inspection on KY 8 in Greenup County will increase traffic

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to KTC, the Carl D. Perkins Memorial Bridge located on KY 8 over the Ohio River between Greenup County will have increased traffic due to routine inspection next week.

Monday through Friday, April 12-16, contractors will close the roadway shoulder on the bridge between 8 A.M. and 6 P.M. each day for the inspections.

- Advertisement -

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones, and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.