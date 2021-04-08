AVOL Kentucky and Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance announce partnership

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – AVOL Kentucky and Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance have announced a collaborative partnership on the 2021 AIDS Walk Kentucky.

Both Walks will be held on April 25, 2021 in Lexington and Louisville simultaneously at 2 P.M.

This will create additional HIV/AIDS awareness, research long-term solutions, and implement measures with a goal of one day eradicating the disease once and for all.

While fundraising and coordination of the Lexington and Louisville Walks will be autonomous to the efforts of the individual organizations, getting the word out to larger audiences across Kentucky about HIV testing and resources available is a top priority for both nonprofits.

Attendance at both AIDS Walks will be limited to HIV Care Heroes walking on behalf of the entire community to raise awareness; and restating and reinvigorating our collective resolve to END HIV, for good.

Supporters are encouraged to participate virtually as they did in 2020. Information on virtual participation and making donations for this year’s Walks can be found at:

AVOL Kentucky: www.lexaidswalk.com

Kentucky AIDS Alliance: https://www.kentuckianaaidsalliance.org/upcoming-events/aids-walk-kentucky

These AIDS Walk events help raise critical funding for essential programs and services offered by the two organizations. Members of the media are invited to join us at the Walks at the following locations:

Lexington AIDS Walk Starting Location: Carnegie Center Front Steps, 251 West 2nd Street

Louisville AIDS Walk Starting Location: The Belvedere, 141 N. 6th Street (gathering at the bottom of the walkway on Main Street)

Together, with the support of the community and corporate partners, Parker and Hessel believe eradicating HIV is a real possibility for Kentucky.