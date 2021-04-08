AIB-Lex to honor Yvonne Giles, announce 2021 Community Champion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On April 10, 2021, Mayor Linda Gorton, a former board member

of AIB-Lex, and First District Council member James Brown will speak at around 2:30 P.M. in the Charles Young Park in Lexington’s East End in celebration of Yvonne Giles. Giles is the 2020 Community Champion in the Daffodil Drift planted in her honor in November 2020.

The event starts at 2:00 P.M. and is free and open to all. There will be refreshments, songs by Whit Whitaker, DJ Bruce Mundy, and photo ops among the daffodil drift.

The 2021 Community Champion will then be announced by the AIB Lex Board. In the fall, the 2021 Daffodil Drift will be planted in the Charles Young Park, alongside Mrs. Giles Drift, on Shropshire Avenue.

Rather than present annual winners with a plaque, AIB-LEX plants daffodil drifts in local parks each year in honor of a celebrated community champion. The 2018 and 2019 Drifts were planted in Wellington Park in honor of Marsha Farris and Liz Pattengill, respectively.

In 2017, America in Bloom-Lexington created the Isabel Yates Community Champion Award to honor former Vice Mayor Isabel Yates for her unceasing work in beautification and historic preservation in the Bluegrass.

Special thanks to Thomas Tolliver, the William Wells Brown Neighborhood Association, staff of the Charles Young Center, Whit Whitaker, Bruce Mundy, Officer Dawn Norden, Urban County Council, the Parks Department, From the Heart Catering, The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, Martine’s Pastries.