UK Agriculture and Nursing Colleges partner to train more rural nurses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment is partnering with the UK College of Nursing to help meet the need for more nurses in rural Kentucky.

Beginning this fall, the Ag Nursing Scholars Program for Kentucky Health and Wellness will provide a way for students in majors in CAFE’s Department of Dietetics and Human Nutrition to seamlessly earn a second degree in nursing.

Students will earn a Bachelor of Science degree in either dietetics or human nutrition from CAFE and then pursue an accelerated Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the College of Nursing.

“This partnership is exciting, and we hope to succeed in supporting well-rounded student programs to create healthier communities,” said Nancy Cox, UK vice president of land-grant engagement and dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

During the program, students will complete a variety of experiential learning activities and undergraduate research. As part of the nursing program, they will also receive Certified Nursing Assistant training and more than 700 clinical hours of guided learning from faculty and clinician specializing in six specialties.

With funding from the Women in Philanthropy Network at the University of Kentucky, the Ag Nursing Scholars program will offer scholarships to six students interested in pursuing both degrees.

Program graduates will be eligible to take the nursing licensure exam.