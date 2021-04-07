U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscate 243 pounds of Meth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville they found 243 pounds of Methamphetamine hidden in rugs on Tuesday.

Methamphetamine is one of the most commonly misused stimulants in the world and is the drug that most contributes to violent crime in the United States.

CBP works closely with other government agencies to stop to the flow of illicit contraband into the United States. A diligent US Fish and Wildlife officer identified an anomaly during one of their examinations.

This shipment was manifested as ‘silica gel’ and had originated from Mexico and was ultimately destined to Hong Kong.

FWS said they notified CBP officers who then conducted an intrusive examination ultimately leading to the discovery of a white crystal substance concealed within foil bags.

Officers say they tested the powder, which tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine and this shipment was ultimately seized. The shipment had a street value of over $2.16 million.

The opioid crisis has rightfully gained much attention over the past few years, but overdose deaths from methamphetamine and cocaine have been increasing at an alarming pace since 2009.

According to provisional data provided by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2020 overdose death rates from stimulants have increased by 18% over 2019.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, approximately 1.6 million people reported using methamphetamine in 2016. It is highly addictive, and its abuse can lead to death from stroke, heart attack, or multiple organ failures caused by overheating.

Follow CBP on Twitter @CBPChicago and @DFOChicago. Visit CBP’s YouTube channel to learn more about how CBP’s Office of Field Operations secures our nation’s borders.