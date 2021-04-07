Secretary of State Michael Adams thanks Gov. Beshear for signing election bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear signed into law today House Bill 574, which prompted Secretary of State Michael Adams to thank him.

“Last year, Governor Beshear and I worked across party lines to accommodate our election process to the pandemic, and we had the most secure and successful election we’ve ever seen,” Adams said.

“This year, the General Assembly has followed suit, working across party lines to enact the most significant reform of our election system since 1891. This is a triumph of both policy and process.”

“I’m grateful to Governor Beshear for signing this bill, which will make our elections both more accessible and more secure at the same time. While other states are caught up in partisan division, Kentucky is leading the nation in making it both easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

The law includes: