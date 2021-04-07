Pothole repairs were done on New Circle Road Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet repaired potholes on the inner and outer loops of New Circle Road.

between Nicholasville Road (milepoint 0.0) and the Versailles Road Overpass (milepoint 4.627)

between Woodhill Drive (milepoint 14.508) and Nicholasville Road (milepoint 19.283)

Note:

operations will begin with the Outer Loop left/fast lane from Versailles Road and progress to Woodhill Drive

work will then continue with the Inner Loop for the left/fast lane from Woodhill Drive to Versailles Road

Pothole patching is a mobile operation —- motorists are advised to watch for signage and flashing arrows directing of the ongoing work.

Motorists in Kentucky may report a pothole through the following:

Toll free: 1-877-FOR-KYTC (1-877-367-5982)

Toll free: 1-800 PATCH IT (1-800-728-2448)

Residents can report road hazards, including potholes, under the “Contact Us” menu at the top of the KYTC website found here: http://transportation.ky.gov