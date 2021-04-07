Pothole repairs were done on New Circle Road Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet repaired potholes on the inner and outer loops of New Circle Road.
- between Nicholasville Road (milepoint 0.0) and the Versailles Road Overpass (milepoint 4.627)
- between Woodhill Drive (milepoint 14.508) and Nicholasville Road (milepoint 19.283)
Note:
- operations will begin with the Outer Loop left/fast lane from Versailles Road and progress to Woodhill Drive
- work will then continue with the Inner Loop for the left/fast lane from Woodhill Drive to Versailles Road
Pothole patching is a mobile operation —- motorists are advised to watch for signage and flashing arrows directing of the ongoing work.
Motorists in Kentucky may report a pothole through the following:
- Toll free: 1-877-FOR-KYTC (1-877-367-5982)
- Toll free: 1-800 PATCH IT (1-800-728-2448)
Residents can report road hazards, including potholes, under the “Contact Us” menu at the top of the KYTC website found here: http://transportation.ky.gov