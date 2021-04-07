Funeral arrangements announced for teen killed in hit-and-run

UPDATE: 11:00 A.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7, 2021

Tamaris Mack’s funeral will be on Thursday at 1 p.m.

According to family and friends, it will be at the Salvation Army, 736 W Main St in Lexington.

So far, her GoFundMe account has raised $7,330 of the $10,000 they were asking for.

UPDATE POSTED 11:50 A.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 2, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Although they aren’t ready to release it yet, Lexington Police have recovered surveillance video that sheds more light on a fatal hit-and-run accident earlier this week that killed a 15-year-old girl.

The collision happened on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 around 1:02 a.m. on Bryan Station Road at Rookwood Drive. A light-colored vehicle, believed to be a 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe with black trim on the sides, struck 15-year-old Tamaris Mack. She died at the scene.

After hitting her, the driver stopped momentarily, but then fled the scene, failing to call police or render aid, police said. The vehicle continued to flee outbound on Bryan Station Road, according to police.

Investigators are not ready to release the video surveillance which was located near the collision scene, and continue to try to identify the vehicle and driver.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lexington Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at (859) 258-3663. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

UPDATE POSTED 8 A.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 2, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for funeral and related expenses for the damily of a 15-year-old girl killed in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this week.

Tamaris Mack died after being hit by a car on Bryan Station Road. The car and driver left the scene and still is being sought by police. The GoFundMe account has a goal of $10,000.

“On March 31, my family got the devastating news that our Granddaughter, Daughter, Niece, Sister, Cousin, Friend, Goof-ball, Potato addict, Babygirl, Tamaris Mack lost her life in a tragic Hit and Run accident,” Ashley Smith wrote in starting the account.

“She was only 15 years old. This page was created to invite our Friends and Community to support our family in our loss, and to join with us to celebrate her life. Anything you can give will make a difference,” Smith continued.

“Please continue to keep our family in your thought and prayers. Tamaris will forever be in our hearts. Thank you from our family to yours.”

UPDATE POSTED 3:40 P.M. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 15-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run pedestrian accident early Wednesday.

Tamaris Mack was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn. She was struck at about 1 a.m. on Bryan Station Road near Rookwood Parkway. She died at Bryan Station Road and Bryanwood Parkway, Ginn said.

He is waiting on an autopsy for the cause of death.

UPDATE POSTED 11:55 a.m. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run collision involving a pedestrian.

Around 1:05 a.m., March 31, 2021, officers responded to the 400 block of Bryanwood Parkway for an injury collision. Upon arrival officers located woman. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is in the process of identifying the victim.

During the course of the investigation the Collision Reconstruction Unit believe this incident occurred on Bryan Station Road near Rookwood Parkway, approximately 0.3 mile from where the victim was located.

Investigators also believe someone may have information to help move this investigation forward.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police Special Operations (Collision Reconstruction Unit) at (859) 258-3663.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 5 A.M. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are investigating after a person died after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Rookwood Parkway and Bryan Station Road.

When WTVQ ABC 36 News last spoke with the police, officers could not tell provide any details.

The road was closed for several hours while crews worked the scene.