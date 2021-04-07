Nicholasville man bites officer, takes taser during arrest, paper reports

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/HERALD-LEADER) – A man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of stealing a police officer’s taser, biting him and threatening him, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The paper reports 28-year-old Glen Richardson, of Nicholasville, had a warrant out for his arrest and verbally and physically assaulted officers who tried to arrest him.

According to the paper, Richardson tried to run away as officers tried to get him to put his hand on a police cruiser outside of his home. It reports Richardson took the officers taser and bit him, causing the officer to bleed.

Richardson also told an officer he’d “kill his child when given the chance,” the paper reports.

Richardson is charged with a slew of charges: fleeing police, resisting arrest, disarming a peace officer, assaulting a police officer, terroristic threatening disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance and identity theft, according to the Jessamine County Detention Center.

The Herald-Leader reporter Richardson was wanted for allegedly violating probation after being convicted on drug possession.