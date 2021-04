LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced 40 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the health department, the amount of new cases over one weeks time is decreasing.

New cases: 40 new cases (averaging 25 cases over 7 day period)

Total cases: 33,687

Deaths: 293 (3 of which are newly confirmed back in January)