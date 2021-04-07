Lexington Motorsports looks to buy Mist Lake Shopping Center

LEXINGTON Ky, (WTVQ/HERALD-LEADER) – Lexington Motorsports is looking to buy the Mist Lake shopping center on Man O’War Boulevard and Richmond Road and put a second dealership into the former Wal-Mart.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, on Tuesday, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council took a vote to release the property from former 1991 deed restrictions, with a first reading on Thursday and final vote expected April 22nd.

The paper reports that what could be removed is a prohibition on the selling of vehicles and outdoor storage. The removal of that prohibition would allow Lexington Motorsports to renovate the former Wal-Mart.

Nick Nicholson, a lawyer for Lexington Motorsports, said that concerns were expressed by neighborhoods in 1991 of the restrictions, according to the Lexington Herald.

The paper reports that Lexington Motorsports does not plan to have any of its products outside or any outdoor repair services.

Councilman Preston Worley, whose district includes the Mist Lake shopping center, will work with neighbors to address any concerns the deed restrictions being lifted, according to the Lexington Herald.

Lexington Motorsports will also need to submit a development plan if it plans to make major changes to the Wal-Mart, the paper reports.

It’s not known when the company would acquire the property.