Lexington Motorsports looks to buy Mist Lake Shopping Center

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
79
Photo Courtesy: Lexington Motorsports Facebook

LEXINGTON Ky, (WTVQ/HERALD-LEADER)  – Lexington Motorsports is looking to buy the Mist Lake shopping center on Man O’War Boulevard and Richmond Road and put a second dealership into the former Wal-Mart.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, on Tuesday, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council took a vote to release the property from former 1991 deed restrictions, with a first reading on Thursday and final vote expected April 22nd.

The paper reports that what could be removed is a prohibition on the selling of vehicles and outdoor storage. The removal of that prohibition would allow Lexington Motorsports to renovate the former Wal-Mart.

Nick Nicholson, a lawyer for Lexington Motorsports, said that concerns were expressed by neighborhoods in 1991 of the restrictions, according to the Lexington Herald.
The paper reports that Lexington Motorsports does not plan to have any of its products outside or any outdoor repair services.

Councilman Preston Worley, whose district includes the Mist Lake shopping center, will work with neighbors to address any concerns the deed restrictions being lifted, according to the Lexington Herald.

Lexington Motorsports will also need to submit a development plan if it plans to make major changes to the Wal-Mart, the paper reports.

It’s not known when the company would acquire the property.

 

mm
Kaitlyn Shive
http://www.wtvq.com
Kaitlyn Shive joined the ABC36 News Team in January 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. Kaitlyn comes to us from Joplin, Missouri, where she worked as an MMJ and Fill in Anchor for KOAM News/Fox 14 for over a year and a half. She is a Kentucky girl at heart, growing up in Louisville for a good portion of her life before her family moved to Mason, OH in 2012. She graduated from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also graduated with specializations in Marketing and Media, and with a Social Media Certificate. She is thrilled to be back in the Bluegrass State and to be closer to friends and family in the Cincinnati and Louisville areas. She can not wait to get to know the Lexington, Kentucky area and its people. If you have a story idea or tip, she is just a DM or email away. You can contact her on Facebook: kaitlynshiveTV, on Twitter: KaitlynShiveTV or by email: kshive@wtvq.com. Kaitlyn Shive ABC 36 Reporter 859-333-3390 kshive@wtvq.com