Lexington Legends and UK students holding vendor fair April 24

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Legends professional baseball and a UK student organization, are planning an in-person vendor fair, while following CDC pandemic measurements, April 24 at 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at 207 Legends Lane.

The event is expected to attract people from across Lexington, Fayette and surrounding counties while giving nearly 25 local businesses an excellent opportunity to showcase their products and/or services.

- Advertisement -

The Lexington Legends said they want to provide small businesses in the area a chance to reach the local community through an in-person event following a most trying several months.

Along with featuring several local businesses, the event will feature unique items for sale, food and activities for families of all ages.

Vendors will set up their booths around the concourse for guests to come shop and enjoy a day at the ballpark while maintaining social distance.

Lexington Legends Big L and the UK Wildcat will also be on hand to welcome guests.

“Shop Local with the Legends” is free and open to the public. Guests are reminded to adhere to CDC safety guidelines related to COVID-19 while on-site, including wearing a mask and physically distancing.

Participating Vendors:

Bourbon Outfitters

Beck’s Baked Goods

With Love Candle Co.

The Futile Bakery

Koko Shop

Meryum Designs

Baubles by Brooke

Meadows Woodshop

Chrisman Mill Vineyards & Winery

Made Worthy Crafts

Ms. Bee’s Body Butter

Nikki Cummings Jewelry

CBD Time

Buttons Rings and Things

Chevy Chase Hardware

Screamin Mimis

Kona Ice

Bluegrass Kettle MasterS