Lexington home damaged by fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Smoke and flames were coming from a home when Lexington firefighters arrived on the scene late Wednesday afternoon, according to investigators.
The fire department says the fire was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cricklewood Drive.
Investigators say firefighters had the fire under control in eight-minutes.
No injuries were reported. Investigators say the homeowners will have to find a temporary place to stay.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the fire department.