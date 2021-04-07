Lexington church honored for public health efforts, hosts first mass vaccine clinic using J&J

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As part of National Public Health Week, a Lexington pastor and his entire church are being honored for contributions over the years.

Pastor Richard Gaines and Consolidated Baptist Church were recognized for allowing its gym to be used as a flu clinic in 2016 and 2017, and also providing a drive-thru clinic in its parking lot in 2020.

More recently, the church has worked with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department each week to run vaccination clinics, including allowing the health department to store equipment to make set up more efficient.

“When we moved to this site in 2003, one of the things we said publicly and privately was that, at that time, we were building for the community, and this effort has allowed us to see that lived out, played out in another format, and the joy on our end is to see people come smiling, many crying tears of joy,” Gaines said.

Shortly after the honor was bestowed, Consolidated Baptist Church got back to work helping with Wednesday’s vaccine clinic.

The health department said it was its first mass clinic using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose. The department previously used the J&J vaccine during a clinic for the city’s homeless population.

Gary Weathers got his shot at Wednesday’s clinic. He said he liked the idea of ‘one and done.’

“I’d rather take the one dose instead of going twice for two shots, and I work at the hospital so it’s hard to get off,” Weathers said.

Weathers said he was also motivated because he wants to see more of his family, safely.