KBE presents two Jefferson County educators with 2021 Robinson Award

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Jefferson County educators are recipients of the 2021 Robinson Award for Diversity and Equity in Public Education.

According to the Kentucky Board of Education they presented their awards to elementary teacher Kyri Demby and Jefferson County Public Schools board chair Diane Porter on Wednesday.

The KBE has given the Robinson Award since 2004 to a person or group that displays outstanding leadership, commitment and service in promoting equity and opportunities to learn at high levels for all Kentucky students.

The award is named for Samuel Robinson, a former educator who served on the KBE from 1991 to 2004. He is known for being a racial and social justice advocate and for promoting the difference education can make in the lives of all students.

Award criteria include successful efforts to close socioeconomic and/or racial achievement gaps, and significantly improving learning, achievement or other measured outcomes among students of color or economically disadvantaged students.

Kyri Demby, a K-5 music and art teacher at Jacob Elementary School for Jefferson County, holds his 2021 Robinson Award for Diversity and Equity in Public Education. Demby has written several books, hosts YouTube channels and provides training for other educators, all with the goals of making kids aware of their own behavior and reaching out to diverse student populations. (Photo by Toni Konz Tatman)

Diane Porter is the board chair for Jefferson County Public Schools and a recipient of the 2021 Robinson Award for Diversity and Equity in Public Education. Porter is the first African-American woman elected to chair the JCPS board, reaching that position after a 40-year education career. Under her leadership, the board adopted Kentucky’s first racial equity policy for public schools. (Photo by Toni Konz Tatman)