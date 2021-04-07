Gov. Beshear signs Bipartisan bill creating over 14,500 jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)– On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear joined legislative leaders from both parties to sign bipartisan legislation appropriating funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to create jobs, build better schools, expand broadband and invest in infrastructure, including clean drinking water.

“While points of friction often get more attention, it’s important to note that on this crucial matter – at this profoundly consequential moment in history – everyone put their politics aside and instead put their shoulders to the grindstone to get this done for our people,” Governor Beshear said. “We consulted with one another, and everyone agreed the right thing to do right now is to capitalize on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in our people and our future.”

Elected officials of both parties, including Senate President Robert Stivers, Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins and Secretary of State Michael Adams, joined Governor Beshear in the Capitol Rotunda for today’s bill signings.

“To all the people involved in passing these bills, I have a great deal of respect and appreciation for what they’ve done,” said President Stivers. “It truly does set the table for brighter days.”

“The bills are a confirmation of what is possible when government is working together,” said Senator McGarvey. “What you saw was Democrats and Republicans coming together and saying, ‘How can we help Kentuckians?’ We were affirming the idea that we’re all in this together is better than the idea that you’re on your own.”

“When we’re talking about doing what’s right for Kentucky, we can all come together, and this is a great show of that,” said Rep. Jenkins. “Expanding broadband, making sure that throughout Kentucky everyone has clean drinking water, making sure our schools are the best they can be – whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, House or Senate member, we all agree that that’s what we want for Kentucky.”

“Last year, Gov. Beshear and I worked across party lines to accommodate our elections process to the pandemic, and that resulted in the most secure and successful election Kentucky has ever had,” said Secretary Adams. “This year, the General Assembly has followed suit, working across party lines to enact the most significant reform of our elections system since 1891. This is a triumph of both policy and process.”