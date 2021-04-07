Gov. Beshear provides update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,028 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, 300 are from Monday and Tuesday, but could not be confirmed and announced until today due to a technical issue on the reporting platform.

“Today’s case report reminds us that even though we’ve come so far in the fight against COVID-19, this isn’t over yet,” said Governor Beshear. “Please, if you’re 16 or older, get vaccinated. Keep masking up in public spaces even if you have been vaccinated. None of us want to throw away our progress.”

Case Information

As of 4 P.M. Wednesday, April 7, Governor Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,028*

New deaths today: 10

New audit deaths: 4

Positivity rate: 2.87%

Total deaths: 6,198

Currently hospitalized: 383

Currently in ICU: 112

Currently on ventilator: 66

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Laurel and Warren. Each county reported at least 34 new cases.

