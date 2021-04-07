Fayette County to continue free meal pickups for students learning virtually

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools says it will continue to offer free meal pickups for anyone 18 years of age or younger through a system of pre-ordering. Emails will be sent each week with a new link, according to the district.
For the week of April 12-16, 2021, meals can be ordered for pick-up at one of the district’s six high schools: Bryan Station High, Frederick Douglass High, Henry Clay High, Lafayette High, Paul Laurence Dunbar High, and Tates Creek High.
- Advertisement -
Food must be ordered before 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021 and five days of breakfasts and lunches will be available for pick-up on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Because of a federal waiver through June, the free breakfasts and lunches are available for anyone age 18 and younger. Children do not have to be present.
If you would like to order meals to pick up at one of our high schools on Wednesday 4/14/21 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., please fill out this form. The DEADLINE TO PREORDER MEALS for the week of April 12-16 is 4/11/21. You will receive a confirmation email of your order to verify that it has been received.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.