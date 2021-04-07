Fans excited now that long-awaited Sweet 16 is underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The boys had their turn. Now, the best girl basketball players in the state take over Rupp for their chance at the Sweet 16.

They made it through just four games last year before the pandemic ended everything.

Fans heading into Wednesday afternoon’s game told WTVQ they’re happy to finally see some action.

“It means a lot being able to see my sisters play on Rupp Arena’s floor for the first time because we did make it up here last year, but didn’t get to play because of COVID,” Jacey Bailey said.

“It’s hard to explain. It’s fun,” Angie Rowe said. “It’s something they’ve looked forward to, worked toward for a long time.”

So many of the fans WTVQ spoke to say no matter the result, all the players should be proud of the hard work it took just to get to the Sweet 16.