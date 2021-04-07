Eric Church preforming at Rupp Arena in September

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday Rupp Arena officials announced that Eric Church will be preforming at Rupp Arena on September 17, 2021.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m.

The Gather Again Tour will kick off this fall at Rupp Arena and visit 55 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, culminating at Madison Square Garden in the spring of 2022.

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee Eric Church has his sights set on a return to the road with this morning’s announcement of a full arena tour.

Making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to “gather again,” for the first time in his career Church will adopt an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible.

Tickets to all U.S. dates go on sale to the general public 10 A.M. on May 7 at local time at www.EricChurch.com. Church Choir members may access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. local time. On sale information for the Canadian dates will be announced soon.