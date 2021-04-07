UPDATE: Police investigating death after early morning shooting in Lexington

UPDATE: (04/07/21 7:00 A.M.) –
Lexington police have confirmed a person has died, after authorities responded to a shooting Wednesday morning.
According to police, the victim is an adult, their identity has not yet been released.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police have responded to Dalton Court, after a call of shots fired. The coroner is also on scene.
According to police, they received the call around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Two people have been taken to the hospital.
Police have not released any suspect information.
This is a developing story. Check back with ABC36 for any updates.