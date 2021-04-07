Campbellsville University announces 100% tuition guarantee for incoming freshmen

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WTVQ) – Campbellsville University’s administration and enrollment office have announced the University is now offering a tuition guarantee for incoming freshman students.

The CU Tuition Guarantee provides 100% tuition coverage for all full-time and first-time students from Kentucky who are eligible for the Pell Grant and have a 3.0 cumulative high school GPA.

After a student receives all the federal and state aid possible, including the Pell Grant, Kentucky Tuition Grant, College Access Program and the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarships, Campbellsville University will scholarship the remaining amount up to 100% of cost of tuition.

The tuition guarantee is good for a total of four academic years as long as the student keeps a minimum 2.0 GPA and remains enrolled as a full-time student.

This is applicable for freshman students enrolling in one of five Campbellsville University in-person locations: Campbellsville, Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset or Liberty.

Requirements for the tuition guarantee are as follows:

Must be a resident of Kentucky; must be a graduate of a Kentucky public or private high school or Kentucky based home school; must have a 3.0 cumulative unweighted GPA at the point of acceptance; must be a first-time, full-time freshman; must file the FAFSA each year; must be Pell Grant eligible each and every year; and must attend one of the Campbellsville University in-person locations.

Room, board, textbooks and fees are not included. Performance grants for athletics, theater, art, music, band, etc., and other awarded scholarships will be applied before the final financial aid award is presented.

