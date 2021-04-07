Beshear signs bills to fund school construction, broadband

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed bills directing more than $1 billion in federal pandemic relief money for several big-ticket priorities.

Those items include broadband expansion, school construction and water and sewer projects.

- Advertisement -

Beshear said Wednesday the federal aid offers a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for long-term investments to attract businesses, create jobs and improve quality of life for many Kentuckians.

State government in Kentucky is expected to eventually receive about $2.4 billion in federal aid.

Republican Senate President Robert Stivers says the investments create “an economic dynamic for future expansion.” The spending measures passed shortly before this year’s legislative session ended.