Annual Kentucky Derby Museum Gala will be held on April 23

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 34th year for Kentucky Derby Museum Gala will be held on April 23 starting at 6:00 pm.

Event organizers said there are limited tickets remaining.

The elegant evening filled with dinner and dancing, serves as the premier fundraising event for the Kentucky Derby Museum. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gala was canceled during the Derby 146 season.

GBAC STAR certification is the gold standard for prepared facilities. This accreditation means the Museum staff is trained in proper cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention protocols.

The Kentucky Derby Museum Gala is the nonprofit’s largest annual fundraising effort. The money raised through ticket sales supports the Museum’s curatorial and educational programs, and other services of the Museum.

The Museum’s education team teaches over 30,000 students each year in the classroom, on field trips, and through virtual experiences, the demand of which has increased tremendously during the pandemic.

Funds raised also go towards the curatorial department, tasked with the important job of preserving and sharing artifacts and history of the Kentucky Derby with the public.

The night will kick-off with cocktails, followed by a seated dinner and dessert on the Museum’s Oaks Terrace, an outdoor, open-air, covered space, followed by dancing with live music.

Kentucky Derby Museum’s COVID-19 protocols meet or exceed the social distancing, capacity, and health and safety guidelines outlined by local, state and CDC authorities, and these protocols will be implemented during the Gala.

Guests will be required to wear masks, except while eating or drinking. The Museum will have hand sanitizing stations throughout the event for the safety and convenience of guests.

Tickets, tables and sponsorship packages are now available at DerbyMuseum.org or by contacting Sheridan Gates at sgates@derbymuseum.org.