Woodford reserve unveils 2021 mint julep theme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – This year’s Woodford Reserve $1,000 mint julep charity program honors black jockeys who dominated horse racing in its early years.

100 julep cups are on sale now online.

- Advertisement -

11 cups are gold-plated and sell for $2,500 each. The rest are silver-plated and sell for $1,000. Each engraved with the name of a black jockey and when they won the kentucky derby.

And, there’s a theme and a history for this year’s flavor, cherries and cream.

Woodford Reserve master distiller Chris Morris says, “We thought what better way to celebrate the black jockeys than to look at the menus or the dinners that celebrated their wins their championships in the middle of the late 19th century.”

Proceeds from this year’s cup sales benefit the project to Protect African-American Turf History (PATH), which is a non-profit organization, based in Kentucky that has been working for more than a decade to tell the history of black jockeys, many who dominated in the Kentucky Derby’s early years.