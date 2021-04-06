Tree planted at MSU to honor memory of Dr. George M. Luckey Jr.

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A tree-planting ceremony was held Monday afternoon, April 5, to honor the memory and legacy of Dr. George M. “Mac” Luckey Jr., MSU professor emeritus and former director and namesake of the academic honors program.

The blue spruce tree was planted in front of Fields Hall, MSU’s residence hall for honor students.

The tree was chosen by Luckey’s widow, Dr. Sue Luckey. Speakers at the event included Dr. Philip Krummrich, director of the honors program, and Luckey’s friends and colleagues. MSU Facilities Management assisted with planting the tree and installing a commemorative plaque at the site.

Skyler Cantrell, the honors program specialist, said Luckey’s commitment to students is still present in the current program.

A native of Paris, Tennessee, Luckey joined Morehead State’s philosophy faculty in 1961. Luckey was active on campus, serving as a faculty advisor to the Open Forum Club, the Blue Key Honors Society and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, a professional music fraternity. He also served on several departmental, college, and university committees.

In 1990, Luckey was named director of MSU’s Center for Critical Thinking and the Academic Honors Program. He was awarded MSU’s Distinguished Teaching Award in 1991. He retired in 2003 after 42 years at MSU.

That same year, he was awarded Professor Emeritus status, and the Honors program was named after him, commemorating his many years of devoted service to the University. In 2008, Luckey and his wife were awarded the honorary titles of Doctor of Public Service at Morehead State University.

Luckey passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the age of 85.

To learn more about the George M. Luckey Jr. Academic Honors Program, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/honors, email honors@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2205.