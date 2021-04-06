Official: Biden moving vaccine eligibility date to April 19

According to the Division of Waste Management, Lexington is partnering with the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station to offer Fayette County residents a free trash disposal day for non-hazardous household waste.
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is set to announce he’s shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines.
A White House official confirms Biden plans to announce every adult in the U.S. will be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19. Biden will make the announcement at the White House on Tuesday following a visit to a vaccination site in Virginia.
States have been gradually expanding eligibility. Biden announced just last week that 90% of adults would be eligible for vaccines by April 19, in addition to having a vaccination site within 5 miles of where they live.
The White House official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s plans before the formal announcement.
