Shooting investigation underway in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men are in the hospital after being shot on Monday in Floyd County, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Investigators said officials responded to Bucks Branch for an argument between three people.

When they arrived on scene police said two men had been shot.

Detectives said both men were transported to a local hospital, one in critical condition and the other had non-life-threatening.

No charges have been filed at this time. This investigation will be presented to the Floyd County Grand Jury.