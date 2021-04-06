New security measures added at UK Hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UK HealthCare released new information about the new security of its hospitals.

According to the release, UK Police will use handheld metal detectors to “wand” all adult patients and visitors entering the emergency departments at UK Chandler Hospital and UK Good Samaritan Hospital beginning Tuesday, April 6.

- Advertisement -

UK HealthCare says it’s an added measure to continue to provide a safe environment for patients, families, and all who work and learn at the University of Kentucky.

UK and UK HealthCare officials have decided to add additional security measures in response to increasing reports of violence taking place across the nation in health care settings.

UK HealthCare says the new step also offers an opportunity to remind everyone of other measures already in place – or that are being considered – as part of the comprehensive safety efforts:

UK HealthCare providers and staff are reminded to use employee entrances rather than public emergency entrances to reduce congestion at the public entrances. If employees do use these entrances, they will be scanned with a wand as well.

For many years, signage has been in place notifying all those entering UK HealthCare facilities that guns and other weapons are not permitted.

UK HealthCare intends to install fixed metal detectors at emergency department (ED) entrances in the future. This is the result of extensive, ongoing work that has been taking place to improve the safety and security of employees, patients and visitors at UK HealthCare facilities.

UK HealthCare wants to remind people that Kentucky authorizes the prohibition on deadly weapons in KRS 237.115 and the University of Kentucky uses that authority to prohibit deadly weapons on university property: AR 6:6 Policy on Deadly Weapons.