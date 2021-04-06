MSU scholarship established to honor Stephen D. Lewis for his work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Morehead State University Foundation has announced the establishment of the Stephen D. Lewis Scholarship Endowment, a fund to benefit Morehead State University students.

This scholarship will be awarded to MSU students pursuing a degree in the School of Business Administration.

The scholarship was established in memory of the late Stephen “Steve” D. Lewis. A native of Morehead, Lewis attended the Breckinridge Training School on MSU’s campus before earning a business degree in 1972 from Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana.

After graduation, he married Janet “Jan” Garrett Lewis and returned to Morehead to start a family. Lewis spent his professional career working at the family business, the C. Roger Lewis Agency, which was started by his father, C. Roger Lewis.

He earned his insurance, real estate, auctioneer and broker’s licenses, teaching real estate courses at MSU for some time. He was actively involved in the auctioneering industry and served as president of the Kentucky Auctioneer’s Association.

He served as a valued member of the MSU Foundation Board of Directors from 1982-1986 and again from 2002-2008, including service as the board’s vice chair in 2008. Lewis was also active in the Morehead community, where he served on several other nonprofit committees and boards. He passed away in 2016 at the age of 65.

He was inducted into the National Auctioneers Hall of Fame in 2009. Lewis volunteered annually at MSU’s Annual Spring Gala and was instrumental in helping raise thousands of dollars through his auctioneering of the event’s live auction.

As a member of the MSU Foundation’s Visionary Society, Lewis committed to support a scholarship endowment through his estate plans. His thoughtful planning provided a $25,000 life insurance gift to the MSU Foundation to establish this special fund.

Students interested in applying to this scholarship and other privately funded scholarships managed by the MSU Foundation should visit the online scholarship application at moreheadstate.awardspring.com.

For more information on this scholarship, or to establish your own, contact MSU’s Office of Alumni Relations and Development at 606-783-2033, email giving@moreheadstate.edu or visit alumni.moreheadstate.edu.