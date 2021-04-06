LPD: Teen found shot in Lexington, not cooperating with police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teenager was found shot in the 3500 block of Kenesaw Drive just before 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Lexington Police.
Investigators say the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The victim was not cooperating with investigators, according to police.
Investigators say two people were detained, one at the location where the teen was found shot and the other at a different location on Kenesaw Drive. Police say one of the two was a juvenile.
Police say it all began with a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Peachtree Road around 2:00 p.m. Investigators say they didn’t find anyone shot or any property damage in the area, but did recover some evidence; however, they wouldn’t say what it was.
A short time later, police received a call about a shooting victim on Kenesaw Drive and that’s where the victim was found.
