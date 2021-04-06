LG&E and KU releases a new mobile app

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – There is now a mobile app that some electric and gas customers can download that will allow them to access all of their information.

LG&E, KU and ODP residential and small business customers can download the free app from the App Store and Google Play Store.

- Advertisement -

Once downloaded, those who are not customers can use the app as a “guest” to access the utilities’ online outage map.

LG&E, KU and ODP customers who use the utilities’ “My Account” online services can use the same information to log in to the app – immediately giving them the ability to securely view their account information, view and pay their bill, view the utilities’ online outage map, report their outage and more – just by using the app on their mobile device.

While the utilities’ older, outage map-only app will still function, this new app is meant to replace its predecessor, which has been removed from app stores. Users are encouraged to delete the old app from their devices once they’ve downloaded the new one.

Visit lge-ku.com/app to download the new app and learn more about its functionality.