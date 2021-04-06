Lexington woman shoots man attempting to break into her home, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a woman shot a man attempting to break into her apartment early Tuesday morning.

Officers say they got the call around 3:30 a.m. They say 42-year-old Keith Jackson attempted to break-in the woman’s home on the 500 block of Hollow Creek Road.

Police say the woman shot the Jackson once. Shortly after, he entered Saint Joseph Hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers say they couldn’t make a clear connection at the time, but had suspicions.

Officers say Jackson man was transferred to UK Hospital.

They say he was later arrested and charged with burglary and terroristic threatening.

According to police, the break-in was unsuccessful, but there is damage to the apartment from the attempt.