Lexington cat reunited with owner after lost for nearly a year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control posted Tuesday a cat was safely returned to its owner thanks to a microchip.

The post says Ryder went missing June 2020. Then, last month, Ryder was brought in after being found around the Woodhill area with some pretty severe eye issues, the agency says.

“Ryder was reclaimed that very day thanks to his microchip with current contact information. His owner says he has settled back in without any trouble and his eye has cleared up. He’s now best friends with his new feline brother, Jasper, and they love to cuddle and play!”