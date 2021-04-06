Inmate’s death under investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police continue to investigate the death of an inmate at Fayette County Detention Center.

According to Community Corrections staff, on Tuesday evening 40-year-old Shareef Hasan Martin suffered a medical distress.

According to the detention center, Martin received medical attention in jail from Corizon Medical staff members. Medics said they determined he needed to be transferred to the hospital, and the Lexington Fire Department transported him.

The hospital pronounced him dead at 7:15 P.M. Tuesday, March 30.

Martin was jailed on March 29 for violation of an order of protection.

Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause and manner of his death. Such an investigation is normal in the case of an in-custody death.