Harrodsburg Police need public’s help locating teenage boy

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Harrodsburg Police Department and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating Trenden White.
Police said White has been missing since Monday afternoon.
According to officials, White is 13 years old 5’6″, 110 lbs with dark curly hair cut short on the sides and brown eyes.
Police said White was last seen wearing a UK hoodie, loose black basketball shorts and black Nike shoes.
If you see him please call local law enforcement at 859-734-3311, or 911.
