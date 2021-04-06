Governor Beshear announced new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 344 new COVID-19 cases and a 2.89% positivity rate.

“If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, look at our list of where you can get your shot of hope this week, at vaccinemap.ky.gov,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you’ve already been vaccinated, reach out to one friend or family member who is still trying to get signed up and see if you can help them. This is an all-hands-on-deck effort. We are in a race against harmful COVID-19 variants that could threaten the progress we’ve all sacrificed so much to achieve.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 344

New deaths today: 7

New audit deaths: 6

Positivity rate: 2.89%

Total deaths: 6,184

Currently hospitalized: 376

Currently in ICU: 116

Currently on ventilator: 57

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Christian, Scott and Carter. Each county reported at least 16 new cases.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.