Free trash disposal day for Lexington residents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Division of Waste Management, Lexington is partnering with the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station to offer Fayette County residents a free trash disposal day for non-hazardous household waste.

The event will be held Saturday, April 10, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station, 1505 Old Frankfort Pike.

Waste Management says Fayette County residents can dispose of up to one pickup truckload of non-hazardous household waste at this event. Items normally serviced through the city’s curbside collection program will be accepted.

Construction and demolition debris, as well as yard waste and large outdoor items, will be accepted at the regular gate rate during the event; they do not qualify for free disposal.

Waste Management released guidelines for the free disposal day:

Participants must present a valid Fayette County drivers’ license

All loads must fit in a standard truck bed

All loads must be covered by a tarp and level with the bed of the truck

No commercial vehicles allowed

All loads will be subject to inspection, and acceptance of materials at no cost will be at the discretion of Transfer Station employees

Items accepted at no cost include: mattresses, box springs, bagged household waste, small indoor household furniture such as tables and chairs, up to four tires off the rim

Items accepted for a fee include: material that does not originate from inside a household such as outdoor furniture and grills, as well as appliances, electronics, tire rims or any tires over four per load, yard waste of any kind, construction and demolition debris, building and remodeling material, outdoor sheds and shelters, water hoses

Items never accepted at the facility include: hazardous materials, free-flowing liquids such as paint or pool chemicals, medical waste.

You can find more information at LexingtonKY.gov/TransferStation.