Early morning shooting leaves two men with injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Lexington Police, it’s investigating a shooting that took place during a break in an apartment complex this morning.

The incident occurred around 3:30 Tuesday morning at a complex on Hollow Creek Road.

Officials say a man was shot and injured but his injuries are not life-threatening.

According to police, a different man came to the hospital with a gunshot wound after this and that these incidents are related.

Officials are asking anyone with information to give them a cal.