Drive-thru vaccine clinic in Lawrenceburg for veterans, families

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Walmart and the Lexington VA Health Care System are partnering to hold a drive-thru COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic in Lawrenceburg, Ky., for veterans, their spouses, partners, and caregivers.

The drive-thru clinic will take place April 10, in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 1000 Bypass North, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.

- Advertisement -

Those eligible for COVID-19 vaccines from VA include:

Caregivers: a family member or friend who provides care to a Veteran. Caregivers may help the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.

Spouses: A spouse includes marriage, legal and common-law marriages. If you characterize your relationship as spousal, you can receive the vaccine. A spouse includes a widow and a widower of a Veteran.

Veteran: Anyone who served in the U.S. military is eligible to be vaccinated through VA.

VA will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through 2 p.m., or until supplies last, whichever comes first. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.

Veterans enrolled in LVAHCS will be required to show their ID.

Non-enrolled veterans, as well as non-veterans, will need to fill out a form upon arrival, or may bring a completed form with them to save time. Anyone receiving the shot, will need to wait 15 minutes for observation.

Since December 2020, the Lexington VA Health Care System has vaccinated more than 12,000 Veterans and employees in Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Veterans seeking additional information should visit the VA Coronavirus FAQs webpage or contact their care team.

For more information, contact VA Public Affairs Officer, Cat Trombley at CatherineA.Trombley@va.gov or VHALEX.PAO@VA.GOV or call (859) 281-4814 or (248) 925-8032.